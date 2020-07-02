Navigation
J. D. Birla Institute organised The ‘Food Drive’ Initiative
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

J. D. Birla Institute organised The ‘Food Drive’ Initiative

1 min read

The ‘Food Drive’ initiative by the students of J D Birla Institute Departments of Commerce and Management, was undertaken under by the College to feed the under-privileged during the Lockdown in Covid-19 pandemic. Over the six weeks, the students of the college have distributed meals among needy and distressed people.  The students of J.D. Birla Institute have devised a unique ‘food chain’ model, whereby students take their turns to provide these meals ensuring a continuum of the services.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

J. D. Birla Institute organised The ‘Food Drive’ Initiative

1 min read
Health Kolkata Updates

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Doctors Speak; therapy, motivation and work- family balance

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Carlyle to acquire approximately 25% stake in Airtel’s Data Centre business at a valuation of US$1.2 billion

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

Hero Motocorp starts dispatches of Xtreme 160R

1 min read