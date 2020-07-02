J. D. Birla Institute organised The ‘Food Drive’ Initiative

The ‘Food Drive’ initiative by the students of J D Birla Institute Departments of Commerce and Management, was undertaken under by the College to feed the under-privileged during the Lockdown in Covid-19 pandemic. Over the six weeks, the students of the college have distributed meals among needy and distressed people. The students of J.D. Birla Institute have devised a unique ‘food chain’ model, whereby students take their turns to provide these meals ensuring a continuum of the services.