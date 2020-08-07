JAGUAR LAND ROVER TEACHES DRIVERLESS CARS HOW TO REDUCE MOTION SICKNESS

Jaguar Land Rover is pioneering software that will reduce motion sickness by adapting the driving style of future autonomous vehicles,to continue to provide our customers with the most refined and comfortable ride possible.

During the first phase of the project, a personalised ‘wellness score’ was developed which could reduce the impact of motion sickness by up to 60%. Experts at Jaguar Land Rover’s specialist software engineering facility in Shannon have now implemented that score into self-driving software. The intelligent software combines 20000 real-world and virtually-simulated test miles to calculate a set of parameters for driving dynamics to be rated against. Advanced machine learning then ensures the car can optimise its driving style based on data gathered from every mile driven by the autonomous fleet.