Jain Group Is Taking A Step To Make Kolkata Green By Developing A Dense Forest Using Miyawaki Method In Dream World City

Jain Group today announced their initiative of developing a dense forest in Kolkata at their project Dream World City, a first of its kind plantation technique in Eastern India.

Jain Group will be celebrating International Forestry Week on the occasion of International Day Of Forests and started planting saplings for developing a dense forest using Miyawaki method, today. Actors, Ms Arpita Chatterjee and Ms Debjani Chatterjee, cast of upcoming Bengali film, Gudasta alongwith Mr Shrayans Jain, Vice Chairman, Jain Group and Mr Rishi Jain, Managing Director, Jain Group were present for the occasion.

“When developing a complex all possible amenities and facilities are kept in mind that will help provide our customers a better standard of living. Be it smart homes or a club with swimming pool, gaming room and amphitheater, these factors have always been on our mind and considered by our customers as well. But what we tend to forget is the environment we are living in and the air we are breathing. And then the idea of came creating a dense forest in the middle of our project. This is definitely going to maintain a healthy environment for everyone and we hope this initiative of ours will be appreciated by all”, said Mr Rishi Jain, Managing Director, Jain Group.

Keeping that in mind the increasing pollution and environmental hazards Jain Group decided to create a dense forest based on a revolutionary concept that originated in Japan. This method is called Miyawaki and will help in protection of water and soil – keeping the ecological balance intact. Miyawaki helps the forest to grow ten times faster, absorb a high amount of carbon-dioxide amount and reduce noise and dust pollution. Dream World City will have an urban forest resulting in a rich and natural ecosystem.

“We introduced the same method at our project in Durgapur and there the response was really good. Urbanisation in Durgapur has exposed the city to high pollution. So we took a small step to bring change in the environment. It was only after seeing the response there we decided to introduce something similar in Kolkata”, said Mr Shrayans Jain, Vice Chairman, Jain Group.

Jain Group will be using a Japanese method called Miyawaki which will allow large number of trees to grow on a small land. This method of plantation doesn’t require much exposure of sunlight to ground, much maintenance, chemicals or artificial fertilisers.

This part of Kolkata will see an urban forest in the middle of the project in the coming years.