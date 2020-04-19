Mon. Apr 20th, 2020

Jalsha Movies presents the World TV Premiere of “Manojder Adbhut Bari”

Jalsha Movies has always been a pioneer in presenting the best of Bengali entertainment for its viewers on the small screen. With a diversified range of movies and dynamic visual experience, the channel, over the years, has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters for its viewers. This Sunday, it is all set to present the World TV Premiere of “Manojder Adbhut Bari” from 2 pm onwards.Watch out for this gripping movie on 19th April only on Jalsha Movies.  

