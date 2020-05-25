Wed. May 27th, 2020

Jamai Sasthi offerings by Rollick

  • Who– Rollick
  • What– Jamai Sasthi offerings
  • Time-12 noon to 10.30 pm, everyday
  • Where–  Available on Zomato and Swiggy
  • Brief-  Rollick has a special treat for all the mother in laws and their jamais, this Jamai Sasthi. Celebrate this special day by sending over delicious desi treats from Rollick. 
  • On the Menu– Shahi Rabdi, Daab Malai, Mango Sundae 
  • Pocket Pinch – Rs 270 for a tub of Daab Malai ice cream, Rs 220 for the Shahi Rabdi combo, Rs 180 for Mango Sundae

