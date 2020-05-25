Jamai Sasthi offerings by Rollick

Jamai Sasthi offerings by Rollick1 min read
- Who– Rollick
- What– Jamai Sasthi offerings
- Time-12 noon to 10.30 pm, everyday
- Where– Available on Zomato and Swiggy
- Brief- Rollick has a special treat for all the mother in laws and their jamais, this Jamai Sasthi. Celebrate this special day by sending over delicious desi treats from Rollick.
- On the Menu– Shahi Rabdi, Daab Malai, Mango Sundae
- Pocket Pinch – Rs 270 for a tub of Daab Malai ice cream, Rs 220 for the Shahi Rabdi combo, Rs 180 for Mango Sundae