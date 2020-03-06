Janapriya Prakashani celebrates spirit of Womanhood

Education plays an essential role in building an individual’s identity and personality. It also plays a pertinent tool in women empowerment. Keeping this in mind, Janapriya Prakashani has taken the onus to salute the fighting spirit of these girls from Hope Kolkata Foundation and Tiljala Shed who are struggling to achieve their goals at a program at Press Club today.

Celebrating the spirit of women, the occasion witnessed the esteemed presence of Ms. Eleena Banik, Renowned Artist & Painter, Ms. Sharbari Datta, distinguished designer, Mr. Sudarshan Chakraborty, acclaimed choreographer, Mr. Surojit Chatterjee, renowned singer, musician, songwriter & the lead singer of Bengali band Bhoomi along with Ms. Paramita Karati, owner of Janapriya Prakashani.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Paramita Karati, Owner of Janapriya Prakashani said, “I wish everyone a happy women’s day in advance. Every woman and girl should be encouraged in all aspects of her life. Keeping this in mind we have taken this small initiative to encourage these girls for their constant dedication, hard work and outstanding performance in academics.”

On the auspicious occasion Ms. Paramita Karati has taken this platform to announce the establishment of The Anil Kumar Karati Foundation in memory of her late father. Even in the world of internet the foundation seeks to provide education in the concept of books. Ever since, he ran the business successfully catering to Primary and Secondary schools throughout West Bengal (School Books and Question Papers) according to the guideline of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.