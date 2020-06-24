JawaKummunitiKustoms contest winners announced

Introduced with the intention of keeping the Jawa Kommuniti engaged during the lockdown, the #JawaKommunitiKustoms online contest witnessed a stirring response from avid Jawa fans, followers and virtual design artists alike. The contest, hosted on the brand’s Instagram platform got huge engagement with the online community, with over half a million users interacting with the content in some form. For a niche subject like motorcycle customization the response was heartening to see. This also led to a healthy number of entries for the judges to choose from.

The contest wrapped up with the announcement of three winners picked by a panel of judges including the Classic Legend’s executives and design team. Soheil Kalarickal, an art director from Bangalore topped the scoreboard for his rendition of a Jawa forty two reimagined as a mix of brat and café racer style. Milind Solanki’s Cockatrice bagged the 1st runner-up position. Milind is an architect from Surat and gave the Jawa a classical adventure touring twist. Shri Lohar, a polytechnic graduate from Belgaum, used to Jawa forty two to add a minimalistic sports-scrambler touch to the bodywork.

The winner will get a custom hand-painted commemorative Jawa fuel tank while all three on the podium will be awarded signed copies of “The Forever Bike” coffee table book by Adil Jal Darukhanawala that details out the journey of Jawa brand and its motorcycles spread across nine decades.

But that’s not all for the winners! All three will also get an opportunity to intern with the company’s Design Team at its headquarters and a chance to turn their design concepts into reality. Classic Legends has offered this internship to enable these budding designers to hone their skills in terms of design as well as fabrication techniques.

About the contest:

The Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest was held between April 29th- May 3rd. 2020 in an effort to enhance community engagement and keep spirits up during the Covid-19 lockdown. Jawa aficionados were invited to share custom concepts of Jawa Motorcycles via sketches or 3D renders on Jawa Motorcycles’ official social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The advantage of a virtual contest was that participants could truly let their imaginations run wild, and the entries received were both brilliant and detail-oriented, making it truly difficult to pick a winner.

About Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian company established to re-introduce iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. Classic Legends aims to become India’s first true lifestyle company and provide opportunities to consumers to relive the heritage of classic brands by co-creating exciting product and service offerings along with the motorcycling ecosystem.

Jawa is a motorcycle brand from Czech Republic, erstwhile Czechoslovakia, with a 90-year legacy, which in its heydays exported classic, well-engineered and rugged motorcycles to more than 120 countries. It entered the Indian markets in the early 1960’s. The twin aspects of Jawa motorcycles – its beautiful design and strong performance character helped it not only to win hearts but also win many world titles.

From its marquee brands portfolio, Classic Legends is currently bringing alive the Jawa, not simply as a brand but a way of life. Classic Legends has leveraged the best of its partner capabilities in design and engineering along with the global expertise, to launch products that capture the DNA and ethos, of the original Jawa.

