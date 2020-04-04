JCB joins the battle against Coronavirus in India

JCB India Ltd, the country’s leading manufacturer of

Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, has partnered with Asian Institute of

Medical Sciences, Faridabad to support the fight against COVID-19. This project

will be partially funded through JCB India’s CSR initiative. The company has

made a commitment to fund PPEs, medicines, testing kits, security suits and

consumables for doctors and healthcare workers. This will jointly enhance the

preparedness for comprehensive support to affected patients in Faridabad and

surrounding areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of JCB India said

“We have initiated a multipronged prevention, mitigation and ongoing support

strategy with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to deal with COVID-19 related

patients. This is in line with keeping with our company value of supporting and

enhancing the communities in which we operate in. We are certain that this

partnership will provide the requisite assistance to the people of Faridabad,

where our India headquarters is located. We are actively assessing similar

initiatives in areas where our other factories are located.”

Earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, through its CSR initiatives, JCB India also commenced a

significant ongoing response programme for distribution of food and essential supplies

in communities where the company operates in.

Global Outreach

In UK, JCB’s £50 million Cab Systems factory in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire is being

mobilised to make special steel housings for a brand new design of ventilator from

Dyson. A minimum of 10,000 of the JCB housings are earmarked for manufacture once

Dyson receives regulatory approval for its design. The first prototypes of the housings

have been delivered to Dyson after rolling off the production line. The project has gone

from design to production in a matter of days and is a testament to the agility and skills

of talented engineering, design and fabrication teams that have come on board very

quickly at a time of national crisis.