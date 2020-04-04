JCB joins the battle against Coronavirus in India

JCB India Ltd, the country’s leading manufacturer of
Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, has partnered with Asian Institute of
Medical Sciences, Faridabad to support the fight against COVID-19. This project
will be partially funded through JCB India’s CSR initiative. The company has
made a commitment to fund PPEs, medicines, testing kits, security suits and
consumables for doctors and healthcare workers. This will jointly enhance the
preparedness for comprehensive support to affected patients in Faridabad and
surrounding areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of JCB India said
“We have initiated a multipronged prevention, mitigation and ongoing support
strategy with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to deal with COVID-19 related
patients. This is in line with keeping with our company value of supporting and
enhancing the communities in which we operate in. We are certain that this
partnership will provide the requisite assistance to the people of Faridabad,
where our India headquarters is located. We are actively assessing similar
initiatives in areas where our other factories are located.”
Earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, through its CSR initiatives, JCB India also commenced a
significant ongoing response programme for distribution of food and essential supplies
in communities where the company operates in.
Global Outreach
In UK, JCB’s £50 million Cab Systems factory in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire is being
mobilised to make special steel housings for a brand new design of ventilator from
Dyson. A minimum of 10,000 of the JCB housings are earmarked for manufacture once
Dyson receives regulatory approval for its design. The first prototypes of the housings
have been delivered to Dyson after rolling off the production line. The project has gone
from design to production in a matter of days and is a testament to the agility and skills
of talented engineering, design and fabrication teams that have come on board very
quickly at a time of national crisis.
More Stories
Blue Dart ensures continuity of essential supply chain for the nation during COVID-19 outbreak
PHD Chamber organizes an Interactive Video Conference with Mr. N. Sivasailam, IAS, Special Secretary, Logistics, Department of Commerce, Government of India
‘VitrA wins iF Design Award 2020’