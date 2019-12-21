JD Institute of Fashion Technology wins at International Glory Awards 2019

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 31 years, was awarded the Best Design Institute by International Glory Awards 2019 held in Goa on December 5. The award was presented by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was the chief guest.

International Glory Awards are organized every year in different states to recognize various organizations, entrepreneurs and service providers for their outstanding performances and achievements in their respective fields. The award caters to different categories like luxury, start-ups, SMEs, Tech, retail/ e-commerce, health, beauty, and education. JD Institute of Fashion Technology won the excellence award for quality service in the field of education and design and its indispensable contribution to the industry. The awards ceremony was hosted by celebrity host Mr Rithvik Dhanjani.

Ms Rupal Dalal, Executive Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, “We are thrilled to receive the award from Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. With our 31-year-old legacy of design excellence, we are committed to our goal to develop design education in India to match growing industry needs and to prepare students for the future.”

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, India, With 36+ Learning Centres, Is One Of The Top Institute Of Art And Design, Where The Dreams And Passion Of Students With Imagination Are Stimulated. Under The Eminent Experts From The Industry The Subjects In Fashion, Interior, Jewellery, Fashion Marketing & Communications, Visual Merchandising, Photography, Hair And Make-Up Will Be Elucidated With High Passion Giving The Young Aspirants The Much-Required Practical Experience And Classroom Training. JD As An Institution Helps The Students To Take Their Imagination To The Next Level, Giving Them A Platform Not Just To Upskill Their Creativity But Also To Prepare And Give Them The Confidence To Follow Their Dreams.

