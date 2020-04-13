Jewellery can be a medium of transmission of coronavirus, warn doctors

In the fight against Covid-19, sanitisation is the most effective precautionary measure

against transmission. Doctors at Fortis Anandapur have said that apart from washing our

hands, sanitizing our houses, supplies, clothes etc. one should also disinfect their

jewellery.

There are 2-3 important things to be watchful about the risk of

contamination/transmission of COVID-19. As per the research studies conducted till

date, it has been found that the SARS-cov2 virus can survive on metal surfaces for a

reasonably longer duration.

Dr Joydeep Ghosh, Consultant Internal Medicine at Fortis Anandapur said,

“Since, ornaments worn on hands like rings, bracelets, and amulets are usually made of

metal, so there is a possibility that the virus can persist on the surfaces of these metals

for an extended time, which is undesired.”

The intricate crevices and corners of these ornaments usually cannot be washed

properly, along with the spaces between the skin and the ornaments. As a result the

concentration of any virus/bacteria is very high in these areas.

Likewise, these ornaments interfere with the proper hand wash technique using soap /

alcohol based solution, thus exposing the concerned individual to higher risks of

infection.

Dr Ghosh suggests that one should avoid wearing such kind of ornaments and would

also advise everyone against long nails for the same reasons specified.

Dr Anusree Gangopadhyay, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Anandapur said,

“Apart from rings and other jewellery, there are several other accessories that we use on

a daily basis; for e.g. glasses. Healthcare workers and other front-liners who are

stepping out every day, should avoid wearing jewellery. If you are staying indoors make

sure the ornaments are sanitised. Sanitisation of glasses and phone is important. If and

when the pandemic reaches phase 3 (Community Transmission) jewelleries and

ornaments become a strict no-no.”

Continue Reading