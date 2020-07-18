JIS gives Digital solution to Engineering practical classes

The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the lockdown has ensured a topsy-turvy situation in every sector, along with “new normal” rules substituting our older ones. The results of the West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Examination have already been declared yesterday and students are suffering from an uncertainty regarding the admission processes in colleges and online classes.

Clearing the air on the practical classes, the Managing Director of JIS group Mr Taranjit Singh informed, “We have already taken online classes and our teachers are proficient and competent enough to conduct them. For practical classes, we have decided on two methods for teaching our engineering students. The first one is the Simulation Software-process. Simulation software is basically the process of representing a real phenomenon with a set of diagrams and formulas. It is, essentially, a programme that allows the user to observe the functioning through simulation without actually performing that operation.”

He further informed that this process is for field-oriented streams like Mechanical, Civil, Electrical or Automobile. All the machinery works will be saved and the students can access them.

“For service-oriented streams like Computer Science and Bio-medical, practical classes will be taken online by the faculty in the laboratory and students can see them from remote areas. This is called the ‘Virtual Mode’. All these sessions will be captured and sent to the students through pen drives or downloaded from the websites or streamed online,” added Mr Singh, who is also the President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal.

Although online admission was introduced in our system, this ‘No-Contact-Procedure’ was initiated earlier in the year before lockdown. Keeping in mind the present scenario, JIS group of Colleges have come up with a new and organized system where students can upload their mark sheet.

As per their merit, the candidates will be shortlisted and informed accordingly, followed by an online counselling. After this, they will refer the candidate to the payment procedure.

Previously, the candidates could only fill their forms online. All the other official processes were done offline, including mark sheet submission, examination, admission, and payment. As per the trend, we know that the recent school pass out students are very worried regarding the future of their career in these uncertain times but JIS group of colleges assures them that they have taken all steps to organize a complete seamless admission procedure.

The institution also has many seats reserved for The Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI). They have informed that the minority admission process will also take place in the similar way as the other students.

At the present scenario, offline classes will not be possible and hence this is what the college authorities have come up with. For second year onwards, class-routines have also been made to be forwarded to the students.

The college authorities further added that the students are expected to see the pre-recorded lectures and study the materials provided to them before attending the online sessions. After which all the discussions and doubt-clearing sessions will ensure a wholesome understanding of the student.