JIS group congratulates WBJEE successful candidates

“JIS educational group congratulates every student WBJEE aspirant on their success. We are continuing with our online practical and theoretical classes for our existing and new students from the time Covid-19 has befallen us. Like every year, all our engineering courses are running seamlessly, said Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS group.

In order to prevent students migrate from West Bengal, the government of West Bengal had conducted the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) two months prior to scheduled time on 2 February, 2020. As luck would have it, the results were invariably late owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite all shortcomings, JIS group of colleges is ready to continue with all its courses in the digital platform.