Navigation
JIS group congratulates WBJEE successful candidates
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

JIS group congratulates WBJEE successful candidates

2 min read

“JIS educational group congratulates every student WBJEE aspirant on their success. We are continuing with our online practical and theoretical classes for our existing and new students from the time Covid-19 has befallen us. Like every year, all our engineering courses are running seamlessly, said Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS group.

In order to prevent students migrate from West Bengal, the government of West Bengal had conducted the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) two months prior to scheduled time on 2 February, 2020. As luck would have it, the results were invariably late owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite all shortcomings, JIS group of colleges is ready to continue with all its courses in the digital platform.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

JIS group congratulates WBJEE successful candidates

2 min read
Health Kolkata Updates

Fortis Anandapur launches Eastern India’s First Dual Source Somatom Drive CT scanner (24 times faster than ordinary machines)

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Celeberate 100s year of Satyajit Ray in Kalighat during Durga Puja

2 min read
International News Kolkata Updates

Dabur expands Baby Care Range with launch of 8 New Products

4 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010