JK Tyre launches smart range of tyres on Amazon.in

In line with its customer first philosophy, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd – Indian tyre industry major and pioneer of radial tyre technology, has associated with the leading online marketplace – Amazon.in. The association aims to serve the buyers in the era of contactless purchase. Customers can avail doorstep delivery of JK Tyre’s entire range of premium tyres leveraging the seamless connectivity offered by Amazon India’s widespread network.

This association commenced from August 1, 2020, and has allowed the customers of JK Tyre to get access to entire range of premium tyres from the comfort of their homes. Selection on Amazon.in includes marquee products from JK Tyres for both passenger vehicles and two wheelers. The company also participated in Amazon Prime Day from 6-7th August and registered significant sales.