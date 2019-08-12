Joysurjo Dey completes fine win at Milky Moo West Bengal Open

Local lad Joysurjo Dey gave no look to the rest of the field as he completed a fine nine stroke win at the Milky Moo West Bengal Open here on Sunday. He shot a total of six over par 154 leaving Category B winner Gurmehr Bindra to take the second place with 163 with Garv Lakhmani in third a further four strokes behind at 167.

Aditya Khaitan came from behind to win the Category C event as he carded a final round 83 and took home the title by four strokes with 168. Overnight leader Viranca Poddar couldn’t match yesterday’s round and had to settle for a runners up finish. Anshul Mishra completed the podium places a further three strokes behind at 175.

The day’s best round came from Prashant Agarwal who won the Category D title with a well compiled second round 77 to run away with a massive fourteen stroke win after carding 161. Vivaan Bhandari was second with Aashrut Almal a distant third at 189.

Amongst the Girls, Anaahat Bindra extended her overnight five stroke lead by winning the Category C event over Petra Law.

