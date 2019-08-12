Tue. Aug 13th, 2019

Joysurjo Dey completes fine win at Milky Moo West Bengal Open

14 hours ago

Local lad Joysurjo Dey gave no look to the rest of the field as he completed a fine nine stroke win at the Milky Moo West Bengal Open here on Sunday. He shot a total of six over par 154 leaving Category B winner Gurmehr  Bindra to take the second place with 163 with Garv Lakhmani in third a further four strokes behind at 167.

Aditya Khaitan came from behind to win the Category C event as he carded a final round 83 and took home the title by four strokes with 168. Overnight leader Viranca Poddar couldn’t match yesterday’s round and had to settle for a runners up finish. Anshul Mishra completed the podium places a further three strokes behind at 175.

The day’s best round came from Prashant Agarwal who won the Category D title with a well compiled second round 77 to run away with a massive fourteen stroke win after carding 161. Vivaan Bhandari was second with Aashrut Almal a distant third at 189.

Amongst the Girls, Anaahat Bindra extended her overnight five stroke lead by winning the Category C event over Petra Law.

