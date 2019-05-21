JSW Cement to double production capacity in East region

As part of its commitment to deliver quality product to meet the growing demand for Green cement in East India region, JSW Cement, India’s leading producer of green cement and part of the US$ 13 billion JSW Group, plans to double its cement production capacity in next few years. JSW currently produces Green cement at its Salboni unit in West Bengal to service Eastern region demand. The current cement making capacity in East region is about 4MTPA. The ramp-up of cement production capacity in the region will involve a combination of brownfield expansions at Salboni unit and Shiva Cement plants and a greenfield project in Odisha. These projects are expected to be commissioned in various phases until 2023.

Commenting on its cement capacity expansion plans for the East, Mr. Nilesh Narwekar, CEO – JSW Cement said, “The Eastern markets in India are very important to JSW Cement’s growth story. Over the past year, we have implemented several initiatives to cater to requirements of all our customers, and the capacity expansion is testimony to our commitment to serving them better. The present market scenario for green cement gives us the confidence that our plans to scale up production capacity will enable us to meet customer needs for green cement in this region.”

Mr. K Swaminathan, Chief Marketing Officer of JSW Cement added, “We want to strengthen our position as one of the leading green cement players in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar & Jharkhand. Increasing cement manufacturing capacity will help us meet the requirements of the individual home builders, masons, contractors, small projects as well as large infrastructure projects. Having a strong local manufacturing base ensures we can produce and supply green cement to our customers as per their needs.”

JSW Cement has established dedicated technical teams to serve its customers – both retail and large infrastructure projects. It has two state of the art concrete labs in West Bengal to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers, for efficient and economical mix & design for their construction. The company has a robust distribution network comprising over 5200 dealers and retailers in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Orissa. Already, the superior quality of PSC cement produced at Salboni has established the company as the only new player to achieve a firm foothold in the ‘Category A’ segment and that too within a very short span of time.

JSW Cement is very close to commissioning its captive power plant in Salboni for uninterrupted power supply at competitive rates. Additionally, it has dedicated rakes for ensuring timely & quick delivery of raw materials and a fleet of trucks to facilitate smooth transport of cement to its dealers and sub-dealers. All these initiatives have helped the company enhance its operational efficiency.

About JSW Cement Ltd: JSW Cement Ltd is part of US$13 billion JSW Group with interests in Steel, Energy, Infrastructure and Cement. JSW entered the cement market in 2009 with a vision to ensure a sustainable future for the country by producing eco-friendly cement, using industrial by-products such as slag. Its manufacturing at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal and Dolvi in Maharashtra utilize slag from steel plants manufacturing units to produce Portland Slag Cement. Through its innovative conversion of industrial by-product into a useful end-product, JSW Cement greatly helps reduce the carbon footprint of JSW Group. JSW Cement is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 20 MTPA by 2021 to meet customer and industry demand.