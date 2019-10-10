JustMyRoots.com introduces(DFH) Direct from Home – foodie’s delight!

JustMyRoots, the Food tech platform has been providing DFH (Direct from Home) service wherein they deliver food, cooked in your Mom’s Kitchen, to you. The team will pick up food from your Mom’s home, pack it in safe containers and deliver it to your place of current stay. So now a mother can stay connected with their child and send him/her love from home in the form of food.One can also order food from your nearby restaurants in your home city as JustMyRoots are partners with the best heritage and modern eateries in the same. Their app is a blend of the finest cuisine across various cultures, thus catering to different kinds of people and their tingling taste buds.

Promita Sengupta, Director and Co-founder, JustMyRoots.com, says, ‘With JustMyRoots.com you are never away fromeither your favourite restaurant or the nostalgic dish cooked by your mom, we have perfected the art of interstate perishable food delivery without adding preservatives or freezing the food.”

The DFH (Direct from Home) service is currently in cities Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh which means patrons can connect to their favourite home-town restaurants and get their favourite dishes home-delivered even if they live a 1000 kilometres away.

JustMyRoots have specialized packaging and State of the Art Cold Chain Logistics which keeps food between 5-8 degree Centigrade. They cater to many communities through their themed food festivals and add charm with their home cooked food. JustMyRoots delivers food from the brands one can be nostalgic about. Be rest assured and opt for their services as you are bound to have an amazing experience. To place an order you can download app ‘Justmyroots’ from Playstore or appstore , or reach them on +91 7042059800 and check out their latest deals on https://justmyroots.com/. You can download their app ‘Justmyroots’ from Playstore or Appstore. Also follow them on twitter and facebook.

Happy customer feedback:

“Mom cooks food in Kolkata on Friday we are having it in lunch sitting in Bangalore on Saturday thanks to Justmyroots for making this miracle happen.”

“Extremely good service. They don’t compromise on quality. I have been ordering through jmr from the time of inception and they have delivered the best every time. I have my in-laws staying with me and even they vouch for the quality. Fresh fish, Bengali sweets, groceries. I get them regularly through Justmyroots. Reasonably priced too.”

These are only some of the feedback that has been received by Justmyroots.



