JW Marriott Kolkata brings gourmet delicacies from their kitchens to your homes with Marriott On Wheels

As the world evolves and adapts to the new normal, food connoisseurs are relying more on safe, home-delivered dining. JW Marriott Kolkata has always gone above and beyond for its valuable patrons and hence, the property is now bringing a complete culinary experience to every gourmand in the city of joy, in the comfort of their homes, with the new Marriott On Wheels menu, which can be ordered from via Swiggy, Zomato, or directly from the hotel within an 8 KM radius.

Marriott On Wheels is a special endeavor to take the gourmet delicacies from the heart of the hotel’s kitchens to the guests’ homes. The menu features a wide selection of signature delicacies from JW Kitchen, Vintage Asia and JW Lounge, so that everyone can relish the flavors of JW Marriott Kolkata that they have always loved. With a focus on encouraging healthy eating and helping the community to boost immunity, the all-day menu includes choices such as the “Immunity Boosting Bowl of Broccoli and Quinoa” and the “Heart-friendly Palm Hearts and Avocado Salad”. Additionally, the stellar culinary team at the hotel have come up with a whole new “Wellness Menu”, which offers power-packed, healthy food choices, complete with the nutritional components and calories detailed under each item. For instance, guests can order a “Chicken “Sous Vide” with Thyme Garlic”, knowing that it is rich in sodium, potassium, protein, with 192 calories. The wellness menu also features delicacies like “Mesclun Salad”, “Gluten Free Penne in Tomato Sauce”, “Slow Cooked Scottish Salmon”, “Braised Organic Chicken with Ginger and Scallion”, and “Soba Noodles with Chicken”, to name a few.

The all-day menu boasts of mouth-watering popular specialties such as “Summer Salad of Artichoke, Courgette and Roasted Beets”, “Sourdough Bread with Peppernota and Arugula”, “Wild Mushroom and Thyme Tortellini”, “Creamy Shrimp Homemade Linguini”, “Baby Spinach and Smoked Chicken Risotto” and “Mela Caramellata Di Maiale” (Bacon, Caramelized apples, Onions, Garlic confit) pizza, from the international selections. From the Indian and local spread are “Murgh Ke Parchey”, “Akhrot Palak Ke Kofte” and “Dak Bungalow Chicken Curry” to name a few. Guests can end their indulgent meal on a sweet note by ordering from a range of eclectic desserts including “Anjeer Burfi with Almonds”, “Mango and Sao Thome Chocolate Entremets with Vanilla”, “Berry Classico with Mascarpone Chantilly and Roasted Pistachio Streusel” and “Kanchagolla Van-Berry”.

From the Vintage Asia kitchen, patrons will be treated to a selection of their all-time favorites, such as “Chicken and Shitake Sui Mai” and “Mushroom Bao” from the dimsum section, “Thai Herb Scented Tofu Soup”, “Tiger Prawns, Pak Choy and Thai Chilli Salad”, “Stir-fried Bengal Bekti with Chilli Tamarind and Basil”, “Chicken, Chinese Peppercorn, Fragrant Salt”, “Lotus Root and Black Fungus in Hot Basil Sauce”, “Spiced Caramelized Pork Belly, Pineapple, Crispy Garlic”, “Yong Chow Fried Rice” and “Wok Tossed Handmade Noodles with Carrot, Beans, Spring Onions and Chilli Flakes”. The heart-winning Pan Asian desserts include “Asian Opera with Twist” and “Pistachio and Green Tea with Dark Chocolate”.

While the property is all set to wheel out a delectable spread to your doorstep, JW Marriott Kolkata’s priority is to ensure the utmost safety and wellbeing of its guests and hence, Marriott On Wheels has been crafted with strict hygiene measures such as regular temperature checks, sanitization, protective gear worn by associates and delivery executives at every step, double layer packaging, contactless delivery and QR payments.

So don’t forget to order in from your favorite restaurants at JW Marriott Kolkata!

Hotel delivery Guidelines – Contact Less Delivery

Reserve your order at: +91 9007062262

Orders taken between: 12 pm – 9 pm

Minimum Order Amount: Rs 1,500 plus taxes

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com

Delivery Partners – Zomato and Swiggy