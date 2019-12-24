JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to celebrate the new decade with an exquisite New Year

As another year that has flown by in a blink, 2019 deserves nothing short of a grand farewell. The spirit of the city never fails to make New Year’s Eve a fabulous and memorable night. Keeping with tradition, JW Marriott Kolkata plans to throw a grand year-end feast to celebrate the year gone by and to welcome the next decade!

Kolkata’s favourite hotel will kick off New Year’s revelries with a mouth-watering spread for brunch and dinner buffets and a-la-carte menus at JW Kitchen and Vintage Asia, on the 31st of December, 2019.

The celebration of the best delicacies will continue on 1st January, 2020, with festive lunch and dinner specialties at the restaurants, which will include dishes like ‘Creamy lobster bisque’, ‘Rose Roasted Pork Leg with your choice of sauces’, ‘Duck Foie Gras Terrine, Grape Chutney and Brioche’, a live homemade pasta station, ‘Traditional Mushroom and Truffle Lasagna in Sweet Pesto Sauce’ at JW Kitchen. The all-day dining will also present favourites from Indian cuisine, such as ‘Paneer Labang Latiuka’, ‘Malaber Fish Curry’, ‘Kolkata Lamb Biryani with Potato’, to name a few. The spread will feature a mouth-watering chaat counter and an extensive Asian section with stations for teppanyaki, dimsums and sushi. The exclusive desserts and fresh fruits will ensure a delightful end to the New Year buffet. Vintage Asia’s elegant New Year menu offers an array of pan Asian specialties to satiate your taste buds, crafted with panache by the in-house culinary team.

The New Year’s Eve party at the Grand Ball Room is going to be a riotous evening of beat-dropping music, vibrant dance performances and the choicest bar nibbles and dining options, including a cold mezze bar, statement dishes like ‘Barbera (wine) Poached Fresh Fig with Burrata and Basil Pesto Caviar’, ‘Pomegranate and Fennel Marinated Grilled Lamb Chop’, and an assortment of pies, cakes, verrines, and waffles.

Dance into the new decade this New Years Eve , as you get set to give 2020 a dazzling welcome with sound master DJ Girish, live percussionist , premium food & beverage options , dance performances or have an exclusive access to private cabanas.

Tickets can be pre-booked at special prices for the finest party in town, to celebrate this New Year’s Eve in style and make it one to remember for years to come.

JW Marriott Kolkata ensures a longer night of celebrations on the year’s most happening evening, with continued drinks and an after-party at Gold, the city’s chic nightclub.

So come and celebrate a grand year-ending with great food and rejoice in the zesty revelries.

Here is wishing you a Happy New Year!

