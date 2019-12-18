JW Marriott Kolkata plates some marvelous delicacies with Christmas mirth and merry this winter!

The diverse and eclectic year-long festivals at JW Marriott Kolkata continue to serve up the most delectable food and indulgences even as the year comes to a close and the Christmas lights go up in the city.The hotel has curated a wide range of unmissable a-la-carte, buffet and set menus over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The holiday season will begin at JW Marriott Kolkata on 24th December, 2019 with a promise of endless feasts and revelries at JW Kitchen, offering astounding dishes for brunch and dinner, with select or premium beverages at varying rates, to celebrate one of the most eventful evenings of the year.The Christmas-eve dinner will include statement delicacies such as “Slow Poached Mixed Seafood with Wakame and Sesame Dressing”, “Cream of Courgette, Honey & Walnut Soup”, “Honey-glazed Leg of Gammon with a Pineapple and Juniper Jus”, to name a few.

Vintage Asia, the signature Asian restaurant at the hotel, will be offering an array of delicacies on Christmas Eve, which will perfectly fit Kolkata’s Christmas mood. Additionally, a special festive set menu will be offered for supper to ensure that you have an unforgettable experience with your close ones.

JW Marriott Kolkata plans to inspire your Christmas spirit with an assortment of world cuisines and exciting menus, all under one roof. Since brunch has always been a Christmas favorite, on 25th December, 2019, JW Kitchen will sleigh into this much-loved holiday with a Christmas brunch laced with heart-warming favorites and exotic choices, including “Crispy Roasted Duck a la Orange”, “Spicy Indulge Coco Curry”, and live counters of “Spanish Seafood Paella”, “Dim Sums”, “Laksa Soup”, and more to add to the Yuletide frolic, along with exciting bonne bouche.

Adding to the spirit and celebrations, celebrations, luxury, premium and classic Christmas hampers will be available for sale, priced at INR 1500, INR 3000 and INR 5000 respectively, along with specialties like “Plum Cake”, “Christmas Pudding”, “Dundee Cake and Mince Pie” among other exquisite products.

So, don’t forget to drop in to the city’s favorite property to make your Christmas happier and merrier!

Here is wishing you a Merry Christmas!

Venue: JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700105

For reservations: +91 33 6633 0000

Website: www.jwkolkata.com

