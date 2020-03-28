Kansai Nerolac announces early disbursement of funds to provide interim relief to its community of painters

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India has announced that it will do an early disbursement of funds to its painter community falling under the Nerolac Premium Painter Pragati (NPP Pragati) Programme. Over 30,000 painters can benefit from Nerolac’s initiative, upto INR 36000 approximately.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on humanity at large. Apart from the health and safety of human beings, the current situation has led to a severe economic crisis, especially for those in the weaker socio-economic strata. Livelihood of our painter community has been impacted adversely and we believe that now more than ever, is the time for us to show that we care. They have consistently supported us through the years, and at such time, we intend to do our bit, to help them get through these difficult times.”

Nerolac will be reaching out to its painters to facilitate disbursement of the relief amounts on an immediate basis.