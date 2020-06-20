Kansai Nerolac celebrates Father’s Day and International Yoga Day with #NerolacYogawithDad

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. has constantly engaged with its

audience to underline the importance of being careful in the current Covid-19

situation. With Father’s Day and International Yoga Day around the corner, Nerolac

has launched an engaging contest, #NerolacYogawithDad, as an extension of its

latest brand campaign #AajCarefulTohKalColourful. Through the initiative, Nerolac

urges citizens to encourage their fathers to kickstart their fitness journey for a healthy

and bright future! This is the fourth extension in the campaign’s ongoing series.

The initiative encourages participants to post a picture practicing Yoga with their

father across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with

the hashtag #NerolacYogaWithDad.The winning entries will feature on Nerolac’s

social media page.

The contest #NerolacYogawithDad is being promoted across Kansai Nerolac’s

social media platforms.

About Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited:

With a rich heritage of 100 years in the paint industry, Kansai Nerolac Paints is one

of the largest paint companies in India and the leader in industrial segment. A wholly

owned subsidiary of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan, which is among the Top 10

companies worldwide, Kansai Nerolac manufactures a diversified range of products

ranging from decorative paint coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to

sophisticated industrial coatings for industries. Kansai Nerolac has established itself

as a leader in product innovation with its initiatives including no added lead, Low

VOC and HD finishes with brands like Excel. Its product portfolio and customer

awareness campaigns promote environmental sensitivity. www.nerolac.com

Continue Reading