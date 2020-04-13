Kansai Nerolac contributes INR 4 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund to support India’s fight against COVID-19

In support of the unceasing relief efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India has contributed a sum of INR 4 Crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. H. M. Bharuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd said, “Covid-19 continues to have a devastating impact on entire nations. In testing times such as these, the collective effort of all citizens is required to fight and mitigate the pandemic’s impact on society. In line with Kansai Nerolac’s constant endeavor to help care for our environment and lives, we are glad to contribute a sum of INR 4 crores towards the PM-CARES Fund. As an organisation, we will remain committed to work towards the upliftment of society.”

Kansai Nerolac has also been undertaking relief measures such as distribution of masks to traffic police staff and police station staff, hospitals, medical and other emergency staff such as, social workers, financial assistance for buying COVID-19 related hospital equipment, donation to the district authorities for corona related relief fund, etc.

Last month, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. also announced that it will do an early disbursement of funds to its painter community falling under the Nerolac Premium Painter Pragati (NPP Pragati) Programmewherein over 30,000 painters may benefit from Nerolac’s initiative.