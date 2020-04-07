April 8, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Kantar’s new COVID-19 Barometer India reveals

2 min read

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, today released a new study that understands urban India’s sentiments, behaviours and expectations from brands during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As consumer behaviour shifts dramatically and an anxious India waits it out, the new study provides brand owners the answers to burning questions like:

  • What are people thinking, their major concerns, fears and expectations
  • How the current crisis is impacting purchase behaviour
  • Implications for brands and marketing 

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban India emerges deeply anxious with a strong need for reassurance and stabilization. Some highlights of the study are:

Urban India sentiments and behaviour

  • Despite a significantly lower number of cases and death toll compared to many nations, India has a high score on the concern index at 57%
  • Day-to-day disruption bothers India more (69%) when compared to
    • Health concerns (48%) 
    • Economic recession (18%)
    • Financial preparedness of the nation (47%) 
  • Standing at 54%, India supersedes the global average of 34% when it comes to expecting speedy recovery
  • We are optimistic attitudinally, but behaviours are contrary. Driven by high concerns for scarcity (51%) India is stocking up for worse; mainly essentials
  • Going by the current scenario, shared mobility is likely to take a hit – the numbers are heavily skewed towards a complete stop on usage of public transport (55%), taxis/ride hailing apps (35%), domestic air travel (58%), domestic railway travel (57%) as opposed to private vehicles (17%)

Expectations of brands

A “New Normal” is gradually forming If you don’t build desire, we will learn to live with less indicates the Kantar study.

  • Brands are expected to be a trusted source of accurate information (28%)
  • Consumers don’t want brands to stop advertising and it must not be exploitative
    • 71% believe coronavirus must not be exploited to promote a brand
    • Brands must show how they can be helpful in the new everyday life (79%)
    • Inform about their efforts to face the situation (77%) 
    • Offer a positive perspective (74%)

Kantar’s COVID-19 Barometer India study was conducted among 1100+ sample across 19 cities and 15 states. The respondents are 18+ years men and women and belongs to NCCS A and B. The data collection was done through 19th -22nd March. 

