Kantar’s new COVID-19 Barometer India reveals

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, today released a new study that understands urban India’s sentiments, behaviours and expectations from brands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As consumer behaviour shifts dramatically and an anxious India waits it out, the new study provides brand owners the answers to burning questions like:

What are people thinking, their major concerns, fears and expectations

How the current crisis is impacting purchase behaviour

Implications for brands and marketing

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban India emerges deeply anxious with a strong need for reassurance and stabilization. Some highlights of the study are:

Urban India sentiments and behaviour

Despite a significantly lower number of cases and death toll compared to many nations, India has a high score on the concern index at 57%

Day-to-day disruption bothers India more (69%) when compared to Health concerns (48%) Economic recession (18%) Financial preparedness of the nation (47%)

Standing at 54%, India supersedes the global average of 34% when it comes to expecting speedy recovery

We are optimistic attitudinally, but behaviours are contrary. Driven by high concerns for scarcity (51%) India is stocking up for worse; mainly essentials

Going by the current scenario, shared mobility is likely to take a hit – the numbers are heavily skewed towards a complete stop on usage of public transport (55%), taxis/ride hailing apps (35%), domestic air travel (58%), domestic railway travel (57%) as opposed to private vehicles (17%)

Expectations of brands

A “New Normal” is gradually forming – If you don’t build desire, we will learn to live with less indicates the Kantar study.

Brands are expected to be a trusted source of accurate information (28%)

Consumers don’t want brands to stop advertising and it must not be exploitative 71% believe coronavirus must not be exploited to promote a brand Brands must show how they can be helpful in the new everyday life (79%) Inform about their efforts to face the situation (77%) Offer a positive perspective (74%)

Kantar’s COVID-19 Barometer India study was conducted among 1100+ sample across 19 cities and 15 states. The respondents are 18+ years men and women and belongs to NCCS A and B. The data collection was done through 19th -22nd March.