Kantar’s new COVID-19 Barometer India reveals

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, today released a new study that understands urban India’s sentiments, behaviours and expectations from brands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As consumer behaviour shifts dramatically and an anxious India waits it out, the new study provides brand owners the answers to burning questions like:
- What are people thinking, their major concerns, fears and expectations
- How the current crisis is impacting purchase behaviour
- Implications for brands and marketing
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban India emerges deeply anxious with a strong need for reassurance and stabilization. Some highlights of the study are:
Urban India sentiments and behaviour
- Despite a significantly lower number of cases and death toll compared to many nations, India has a high score on the concern index at 57%
- Day-to-day disruption bothers India more (69%) when compared to
- Health concerns (48%)
- Economic recession (18%)
- Financial preparedness of the nation (47%)
- Standing at 54%, India supersedes the global average of 34% when it comes to expecting speedy recovery
- We are optimistic attitudinally, but behaviours are contrary. Driven by high concerns for scarcity (51%) India is stocking up for worse; mainly essentials
- Going by the current scenario, shared mobility is likely to take a hit – the numbers are heavily skewed towards a complete stop on usage of public transport (55%), taxis/ride hailing apps (35%), domestic air travel (58%), domestic railway travel (57%) as opposed to private vehicles (17%)
Expectations of brands
A “New Normal” is gradually forming – If you don’t build desire, we will learn to live with less indicates the Kantar study.
- Brands are expected to be a trusted source of accurate information (28%)
- Consumers don’t want brands to stop advertising and it must not be exploitative
- 71% believe coronavirus must not be exploited to promote a brand
- Brands must show how they can be helpful in the new everyday life (79%)
- Inform about their efforts to face the situation (77%)
- Offer a positive perspective (74%)
Kantar’s COVID-19 Barometer India study was conducted among 1100+ sample across 19 cities and 15 states. The respondents are 18+ years men and women and belongs to NCCS A and B. The data collection was done through 19th -22nd March.
