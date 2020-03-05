KARAM Mobile Studios to be installed in Haldia to commemorate National Safety Week 2020

KARAM Industries, India’s leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing enterprise, is celebrating National Safety Week 2020 observed on 4th March. On this occasion, KARAM Mobile Studios will be installed in Haldia, West Bengal. The aim is to cover all parts of the city and spread awareness about the safety of the workers at their respective workplaces.

The complete range of the personal protective equipment (PPE) with more than 150 products from different PPE categories, industries, and hazards will be showcased in the KARAM Mobile Studios accompanied with demo sessions, testing and interactive training workshops for the workers.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Arora, National Sales Head, KARAM Industries said, ‘‘We at KARAM aim to spread awareness about safety through multiple activations throughout the year. The National Safety Week is the right platform for us to address the importance of safety at work for the workforce in the country. Safety is a crucial aspect of work however it is neglected due to lack of awareness and knowledge of essential tools. KARAM’s Mobile Studios are an extension of our beliefs as they cover vast parts of the nation, in a tryst to save lives.”

In the initial phases of spreading awareness, KARAM successfully covered states like Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. The main objective is to cover all parts of India to spread ‘safety awareness’.Last year, the third installation of themobile studio was initiated in Mumbai.

