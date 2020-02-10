Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time ever, pens her thoughts on returning to the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale

“Every year I get to represent Lakmé at the biggest fashion platform in the country and I eagerly wait for that one phone call that reveals the season’s beauty statement, the finale designer and the new line of makeup that I get to try before anyone else!

I absolutely love the thrill of walking down a runway and while I’ve been at so many fashion events in the country and in my career worked with so many designers, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale holds a place like no other in my life.

As you all probably know, 2020 is also a very special year for me. It is my 20th year in Bollywood and coincidently it’s also the 20thyear of Lakmé Fashion Week. It’s been a fabulous journey and I really thank everyone for all the support I’ve received in my 20 years in the industry!

To celebrate our fabulous journey, Lakmé has a very special showcase in store for all of you. The Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale this season with the theme ‘Better in 3D’ will bring out the new dimension in you. It’s an ode to the woman who is multi-dimensional, who has depth, and more than one aspect to her personality! It’s an ode to the modern woman.

I’m also really looking forward to not only sporting the new 3D makeup but also try on finale designer Amit Aggarwal’s futuristic showstopping outfit!

And guess what, with this Grand Finale we’re going to take you to a venue that revives Mumbai’s old-world charm with a twist – Mukesh Mills, a combination of the past meeting the future. It’s going to be a night to remember, see you there!”

Like this: Like Loading...