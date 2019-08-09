KASHISH PRESENTS – KOLKATA FASHION EXPO POWERED BY LIVA

August 7th, 2019 witnessed a magnificent fashion show at Eco Park – Kolkata, under the ambit of ‘Kolkata Fashion Expo’ , backed by ‘Kashish International’ (Events | Retail Marketing).

‘Kolkata Fashion Expo’, a B2B Forum, has been created to provide an ideal platform where leading manufacturers, wholesalers and buyers came together under one umbrella to ideate and exchange thoughts on enhancing the fashion culture of India.

At the grand Fashion show, eminent labels of the country like

‘WNW, Tatwamm, Zola, Roop Shringar, Palki, Sequence and Pearls, Sakhi, Rajshree Creations’ showcased their latest collections and displayed stunning couturiers. Renowned eminent models from Mumbai, Deepti Gujral,Pooja Katyal, Anita Kumar, Reha Sukheja, Kanika Dev, Sneha Upadhyay, Alesia Raut and the likes walked the ramp, displaying a show of grace, style and flamboyance.

As the show unfolded, Celebrated Bollywood Actress, ‘Vaani Kapoor’ walked the ramp as the showstopper, dressed in the season’s most exciting look for ‘WNW’, bringing the spectacle to a grand finale.

