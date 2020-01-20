Kendraka gifts it’s audience a collection of Live Recordings, previously unreleased.

Kendraka, perhaps the flag bearer for contemporary music or jazz from the East of India, has wowed audiences across the globe with their original music written by bass player of the band Mainak Bumpy Nag Chowdhury. Kendraka as band had two prominent trios- Bumpy Bodhi Jivraj and Gaboo Nishad Bumpy. These recordings are from various sources , from studio recordings to live camera footage. The band decided to share what they thought were the best music they put out in 10 years , apart from previous releases. This album includes featured fellow artists Greg and Peter Torenski from Holland, Maarten Visser from Holland, Nishad Pandey from Australia, Ratul Shankar Ghosh from India.

The venues of these recordings are

Birds Eye Jazz Club(Basel) 2011 and 2014, The Wise Owl Steak House (Kolkata) 2016, Ullhas studios(Mumbai)2019 , Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club (Kolkata)2019

The present line us consists of Mainak “Bumpy” Nag Chowdhury on Maitrayee Bass, Gaurab “Gaboo” Chatterjee on drums and Dubki, Ratul Shankar Ghosh on Percussion, Bodhisattwa Ghosh and Subhagata Singha on Electric guitars.

The album is available worldwide for digital download on all platforms

