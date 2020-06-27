Sat. Jun 27th, 2020

KFC India Serves 200 Meals to Healthcare Workers of AMRI Hospital, Kolkata

Extending their support and honouring the efforts of healthcare fraternity, KFC India has committed to serve 200 meals every day for a week, to the doctors, nurses, and staff members of AMRI Hospital, Kolkata. The initiative is a part of their on-going effort to serve more than 10,000 ‘Thank You’ meals to frontline warriors, applauding the spirit of these healthcare workers who are relentlessly serving Covid-19 infected and suspected patients

