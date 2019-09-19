Khadim’s completes its #LetsTakeAStep campaign with great success

The advent of the festive season means shopping for new clothes, jewellery, accessories and shoes. It is a joyous and celebratory time for most of the citizens. But what about those who are a little less privileged than others? To address this issue and bring smile to a few this festive season, India’s leading homegrown footwear brand Khadim’s had undertaken a unique campaign, #LetsTakeAStep in association with Hope Kolkata Foundation and Rotary Club of Calcutta Innercity, through which they provided shoes to the street dwellers and lesser privileged of the city. The campaign culminated with Khadim’s distributing the shoes to recipients in the presence of Mr Amit Gope (Head Marketing, Khadim India Ltd), Ms. Geeta Venkadakrishnan (Director, Hope Kolkata Foundation) and glamorous actress Srabanti Chatterjee.

Conveying his thoughts on this social activity, Mr Rittick Roy Burman, Director, Khadim India Ltd, said, “It gives me great joy to announce that we have successfully completed the #LetsTakeAStep initiative. The main aim of this initiative was to bring smile on the faces of those who cannot afford even a basic necessity like a pair of shoes. We are extremely glad that our initiative was met with such great response in its very first year. I would like to thank each and every person who participated and donated their shoes for a noble cause. I would also like to applaud the efforts of the Khadim’s family for coming up with this idea and completing it successfully. This was a one-of-a-kind initiative from Khadim’s, and I hope it grows every year.”

There are thousands of people across the city who walk barefoot in rain, heat, cold and are subjected to blisters, cuts and broils every day. Moreover, they contract various diseases and infections by walking bare feet. The campaign urged the citizens to donate their old shoes in wearable condition at select Khadim’s outlets. Over ­­­­­2259 shoes were collected from the month-long campaign and for every 2 pairs of shoes, Khadim’s donated a new pair.

Actress Srabanti Chatterjee added, “I think this is a really nice initiative by Khadim’s. I would like to congratulate them. It is overwhelming to see the smile on the faces of the recipients.”

Ms. Geeta Venkadakrishnan, Director, Hope Kolkata Foundation, added, “This was a very good initiative undertaken by Khadim’s and we are extremely proud to be a part of it. There are those unable to afford basic needs like food, clothes and shoes. We want to thank Khadim’s for taking note of this issue and coming forward with donations. We will ensure that the collected shoes reach the ones in need.”

Mr Amit Gope, Head Marketing, Khadim India Ltd, further added, “#LetsTakeAStep was derived from our company mission ‘to be in every Indian step’. I was extremely moved by the stories I heard from Hope Foundation about the thousands of people who go bare feet in Kolkata itself, not to mention children who even travel to school without shoes. Our objective for this campaign was not only to help people don a pair of shoes but also to promote foot hygiene. We look forward to organizing this activity pan-India and make it bigger and better in the coming years.”

