Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts offers unique opportunity for Workation, says Arijit Dutta, Eco Adventure & Entertainment Entrepreneur

In a statement Arijit Dutta, owner of India’s leading Eco adventure property at Khairabera in Purulia informed that the resort is open to tourists and we are offering eco adventure lovers an unique opportunity to work from the resort premises. A lot of interest is being generated with queries about work facilities and this shall help break the 4 month long boredom of working from home, he added.

An approximate drive of 5.5 hours from Kolkata is an alluring getaway for professionals and entrepreneurs who are presently working from home. It is surely providing opportunities for a “workation “ for a week or even a month with net connectivity and also trekking, fishing, biking breaks breaking the monotony and intense mental stress of being cooped up at home.

The resort which is widely popular destination for eco adventure and nature lovers set amidst the Baghmundi dam and surrounded by hills, water body, wild animals and lush greenery and the monsoon makes it even more appealing. The stressed minds can relax with Emus, peacocks, Guinea fowls to play and feed, wild peacocks calling in the evening and if the guests get lucky thy might see deer drinking at the lake side and the more than 2000 year old deities and Jain temples with rich heritage and historical value.

The Unlock phase is slowly seeing a return to tourism traffic, though slow, it is slated to pick up and “workation” is a complete new segment of tourism and Arijit Dutta was confident that Khairabera Eco Adventure with its cottages and state of the art tented accommodation, recognized by ITDC, with a natural sanitized surroundings shall draw a large footfall in the ensuing months.

Khairabera Eco Adventure Resort is also closely located to Ranchi and Jamshedpur and draws a fairly large number of tourists from the Jharkhand belt.

“We are taking utmost care for safety and hygiene of our guests as well as the staff following all the guidelines and look towards tourists coming in numbers’, signed off Arijit Dutta