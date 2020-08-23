Kiabza makes New Contemporary Designer Fashion accessible

Kiabza, India’s largest re-commerce platform for branded pre-owned fashion, changed the game for the fashion-conscious by making all kinds of Branded fashion accessible at value prices. Now, it steps up its game a notch higher with the launch of its new line of designer clothing, of which ’Meadow’ is the first brand. Soon enough, it will also have clothes by India’s most promising new designers and their labels, such as The Jewel Factor and Curador by SKB – all explosive new names that are waiting to make a splash.

With the launch of this new vertical, Kiabza hopes to reach out to fashion enthusiasts who are looking for affordable designer wear. Meadow offers an eclectic choice of KINDS OF GARMENTS LIKE SKIRTS, TOPS ETC. that capture the free spirit and vibrancy of a young India. As a special launch gesture, Kiabza is offering a 5% pre-payment discount, and tops it with free shipping. What’s more, there’s even a 48-hours, no-questions-asked return policy, a move that’s a show-of-confidence by Kiabza in its newest line. Buyers can also avail loyalty points and rewards on all purchases made with Meadow, like they do for all other Kiabza fashion pieces.

Says Nohar Nath, Founder & CEO at Kiabza, “For decades, high fashion has been inaccessible, unaffordable and in many cases, even impractical for the middle-class fashion conscious person. At Kiabza, we strongly feel that fashion is for everyone and no one should be compelled to make do with anything substandard. With our new line, we are trying to go for a double win. One, give a nation-wide platform to extremely talented designers who have unique expressions in style. And two, make their edgy, practical, classy clothes accessible both commercially and logistically across the country. With ‘Make in India’ as the slogan of our current times, fashion couldn’t get more ‘Made in India’ with the designers, materials, manufacturing and supply chain, all being 100% indigenous”

With its foray into branded designer wear, Kiabza is venturing aggressively into India’s fashion industry which is slated to touch US$ 60 billion by 2022 (McKinsey Report). Earlier this year, Kiabza had launched Celebrity Closet, which enabled one to own a piece of fashion from the closets of celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aishwarya Sakhuja. Apart from the fresh fashion choices like Meadow, Kiabza also offers a wide mix of international and high street names such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, American Eagle, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Forever 21, H&M, Old Navy and much more.

You can now shop for Meadow, The Jewel Factor and Curador by SKB on www.kiabza.com where they’re live and already flying off the shelves!