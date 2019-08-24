Kick start your monsoon with immunity booster – Dabur Chyawanprash

Monsoon Season is among the most awaited seasons in India since it offers a rejuvenating break from the sizzling heat of summers. But with the refreshing weather, it may bring a plethora of diseases with it, which may be manifested more if immunity levels are low, especially in children. Diseases like Cold and Cough, Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid and Pneumonia are the most prevalent in monsoon. The warm, wet and humid climate results in an increase in germ breeding, leading to kids catching infections and falling ill more frequently. To treat such infections, kids are administered allopathic medicines which may have their side effects.

Centuries old Ayurvedic wisdom serves as the right dose of medicine to fight the germs in monsoon. While allopathic science has a solution to treat diseases, ancient Indian herbs and compound formulations explained in Ayurveda are the answer to maintaininghealthy and energetic lifestyle. Rasayana tantra, is one of the eight specialties of Ayurveda. It concerns rejuvenative recipes, dietary & lifestyle regimens and special health promoting behavior. One way to include Rasayana tantra in your daily routine is to consume two spoons of Chyawanprash daily.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Kolkata, Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U., Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, saidChyawanprash is a well-known Ayurvedic formulation, used since decades for boosting immunity and provides protection againstinfections. Dabur Chyawanprash, based on an age old formulation, is an Ayurvedic supplement, fortified with various herbs and other ayurvedic ingredients. Dabur Chyawanprash helps in prevention of day to day infections through its immunomodulatory effects. Dabur has conducted various clinical and preclinical studies which confirm Chyawanprash’s beneficial effect on immunity, seasonal influenceson health, nasal allergies and infections, etc. Chyawanprash helps balance the tridoshas, vata, pitta, and Kapha as mentioned in ancient ayurvedic scriptures. Dabur Chyawanprash helps activate Dendritic Cells, NK cells & macrophages, helping fight germs.

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said, “With a rich heritage of Ayurveda and deep knowledge of nature, Dabur has always focused on safe, and effective health care for all through the study of authentic Ayurveda books/manuscripts. Throughour products, we are striving to combat various diseases in India at present. Dabur Chyawanprash is aformulation created with ancient Indian knowledge of Ayurveda and cutting edge science. This productis a good choice to protect our kids and ourselves from various day to day infections.”

The key ingredient of Dabur Chyawanprash is Amla (Indian gooseberry) which is known for its immunity building properties. Other ingredients like Guduchi, Pippali, Kantakari, Kakdashingi, Bhumyamalaki, Vasaka, Pushkarmool, Prishniparni, Shalparni, etc., helps inalleviating the common infections and allergies of respiratory system. An amalgamation of these ingredients make Chyawanprash a perfect blend of herbs to provide immunity for a better health in the monsoon season.

