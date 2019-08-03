KIKO Milano, Italy’s #1 cosmetics brand is now available at your nearest Shoppers Stop!

Shoppers Stop announces a new and luxurious addition to its beauty and make-up category. KIKO Milano, a famous Italian brand will now be available at Shoppers Stop store, South City Mall, Kolkata. KIKO Milano, the #1 Italian brand, has revolutionized traditional cosmetic standards all over the world. It offers a wide assortment of products for face, lips, eyes, nails, skin care and other accessories. The brand truly believes in its values of being joyful, carefree, inclusive, creative, passionate, inspiring and sensual.

This fast fashion make-up brand offers great value for money. The price ranges from Rs 200/- to Rs 3,100/-. The brand encourages young women to express themselves freely by creating a perfect balance between sensual, dramatic and wearable looks. It offers a range of high-quality products, including make-up, beauty accessories and state-of-art skincare products. It provides endless range of shades, tones and textures to meet every professional and personalized make-up requirement.

KIKO Milano products are packaged in an elegant and functional way to ensure the quality and provide information on ingredients. One can explore different products to try out new looks and customize it according to their requirement.

Shoppers Stop is also hosting a series of fun activities and masterclass on two days.

2nd August 2019:

Special goodie bag for first 100 customers shopping from KIKO between 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. *T&C apply

Makeup masterclass with a popular make-up artist, Babusona between 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

3rd August 2019:

Masterclass with a reputed make-up artist, Zainab between 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Make-up masterclass with Nooralam Babai, between 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest Shoppers Stop and lay your hands on the latest KIKO Milano cosmetics.

