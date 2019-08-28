Kingsoft Office strengthens its footprint in India; Officially introduces office software suite in the market

Kingsoft Office, a leading office software and solutions provider, today announced its official entrance in the Indian market, marked by the global launch of WPS Office 2020, the latest international version of its flagship all-in-one office software suite. WPS Office already has over 23 million MAU in India, acquired via organic downloads and pre-installations. Kingsoft Office is set to strengthen and expand their business in India which is now their core market after China.

Kingsoft Office has delivered office products and services in more than 200 countries with +310 million MAU including individuals, enterprises, and government agencies. Built for Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and for the first time also for macOS, WPS Office 2020 is set to challenge existing office software suites in the market as the one-stop office suite available in both free and premium versions.

Commenting on the launch, Billy Cheng, Head of WPS International Business said, “The ways that workplaces and workforces function are constantly evolving. We are moving away from office spaces, physical documentation and permanent payrolls to gig economies and a much more global and dynamic nature of work. In this new age, we need tools that are powerful, yet easy, light, customisable and seamless. That tool is WPS Office 2020, which represents a new beginning and opportunity to break free from traditional methods.”

“Given India’s massive workforce and diverse culture, it has proven to be an important market for us. There is a huge demand for high-quality and effective tools in the market. However, research has shown alarming levels of pirated softwares being used here, including office software suites. Our aim is to end this era of piracy with a highly efficient and affordable suite that caters to multiple user segments. We will continue to invest in the market to achieve this goal.” adds, Vincent Bian, Country Manager Kingsoft Office, India.

WPS Office 2020 is built to serve the new age workforce of professionals, students, and freelancers, who are constantly looking for tools that best suit their evolving needs. The software suite is also specially designed to run seamlessly on Apple/macOS devices, a challenge that most macOS users have faced with other suites in the market. WPS Office is light on devices, is fully-compatible with all mainstream office formats, supports all major platforms and allows cross-device synchronisation. The suite also features massive libraries of free pre-built templates and an intuitive tab-style interface, perfect for users to quickly and easily prepare perfect looking documents that showcase their unique styles.

WPS Office 2020 is now available online for all mainstream operating systems, including Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.

WPS Office 2020 highlights:

All-in-one tab style interface | cross device synchronization | Lightweight | Thousands of templates | PDF to Word | File repair | Picture to Text | Cloud integration | Back-up Centre

Built for macOS: Smoother | Smaller size | Supports all major formats | Dark mode support | Cloud back-up | Multi-device access | Cross-device synchronization | Thousands of templates

Like this: Like Loading...