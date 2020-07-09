Kitaab’s latest launch centres around building immunity: the need of the hour

Prabha Khaitan Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to the socio-cultural welfare and humanitarian cause, through its platform Kitaab, organized a virtual book launch of the digital book, The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle co-authored by celebrated holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. The session witnessed Luke Coutinho in conversation with Ms Apra Kuchal , Honorary Convenor, Rajasthan and Central India Affairs, Prabha Khaitan Foundation where he talked about his latest venture which has been co-authored by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and stress upon how lifestyle can be a key to achieving a healthy immune system. Prabha Khaitan Foundation is devoted towards the promotion of literature culture and performing arts and collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects in India. Kitaab is an initiative of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation which is dedicated towards book launches.

Speaking on the virtual session, Ms Manisha Jain, Communications & Branding Chief, Prabha Khaitan Foundation, added, “Immunity and wellness have been the most talked about topic in the past few months. Mr Coutinho’s book is just the answer we needed during these trying times. We, at Prabha Khaitan Foundation, hope that this session will be fruitful for our audience and they can take away tips and information on how they can build their and their loved ones’ health in the middle of this pandemic. Be it physically or virtually, we are committed to engage communities in promoting knowledge, art and culture. These sessions are an endeavour on our part to help the society in whatever way possible for its greater good.”

Luke Coutinho is an author, a holistic lifestyle coach, health expert, wellness entrepreneur, and more. He is the author of “Eat Smart, Move More, Sleep right “ , the national bestseller with super star Shilpa Shetty called “The Great Indian Diet “, the internationally acclaimed “The Dry Fasting Miracle – from Deprive to Thrive“, the sold out lifestyle journal “Reset your Life and Health in 6 minutes“ and national bestseller “The Magic Weight Loss Pill – Lifestyle“ with another super star Anushka Shetty. His simplistic and back-to-nature approach sets him apart in the crowd.

Speaking during the session, Luke Coutinho, “Health is the biggest treasure we have and it is non-negotiable. We must invest in it every day. Immunity is fundamental to the human body but most people do not understand the basics of it. This made us write this book and it is a gift to the country from my co-author Shilpa Shetty and me so that they can find some solace amidst these uncertain times. The right kind of nutrition, physical activity, sleep and emotional wellness are key to having a strong immunity. We must have the discipline to do this in the right way. Stress and fear are wasted emotions and it should be a personal decision to overcome it. Instead of wallowing in it, we must choose to overcome stress. Our book comprises of powerful lifestyle changes, hints, recipes, tips by the world’s most renowned doctors, dietitians, nutritionists, lifestyle experts and lot more.”

With the current pandemic situation wreaking a havoc and taking a toll on our lives, building a robust immune system has become a priority. The book focusses on emotional wellness, quality sleep, balanced nutrition and adequate exercise to build a strong immune system and is available free for all. The book contains effective and inexpensive lifestyle changes right from nutrition, to exercise, sleep and emotional wellness, along with tips, views and opinions from leading health professionals in the field of medicine and health. During the hour-long session, Mr. Coutinho highlighted the importance of health and being healthy. He shared instances from his personal experiences. He enunciated how simple changes in our lifestyle can make a big difference to our wellbeing and fitness.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation’s vision to promote and recognise talent from different walks of life has led them to arrange immaculately curated literary sessions in about 30 cities across the country. Encouraged by the response in India, the Foundation has also forayed into the global arena with a bouquet of sessions. They have hosted some of the greatest stalwarts from the world of words, even as they are focused on creating a platform for aspiring talent. Kitaab provides a platform for authors to display and showcase their literary works. Through Kitaab, Prabha Khaitan Foundation has launched books by renowned writers like Dr Shashi Tharoor, Vir Sanghvi, Pavan Verma, Salman Khurshid, Sunita Kohli to name a few.

