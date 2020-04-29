Kolkata based Start up Sabse Sasta Dukaan saving lives during lockdown

Kolkata based start up Sabse Sasta Dukaan, India’s fastest growing Phygital Pharmacy Chain, is saving many lives during lockdown by delivering life saving drugs to semi-urban and rural India during lockdown. Sabse Sasta Dukaan having its presence in over 150 locations across Eastern India has been in the frontline since lockdown in serving people. The brand has launched extensive services keeping lockdown in mind to meet the medical needs of the people. People can visit https://sabsesastadukaan.com to order medicines.

The lockdown due to increasing spread of Covid-19 has made medicine supply more critical than ever. The demand for timely medicines and other healthcare products and fear of not receiving on time have increased exponentially amongst consumers particularly for the elders and kids and people living in remote areas. Amid the essential protocol of the lockdown to help curb the spread of the pandemic, everyone is staying at home and requesting others to stay at home on the other hand, Sabse Sasta

Dukaan is leaving no stone unturned to deliver medicines on time.

Sabse Sasta Dukaan has its Medicines hub in Kolkata and Bokaro. This Phygital Pharmacy Chain is delivering medicines at doorsteps everyday from Bhagalpur to Diamond Harbour, from Mecheda to Puri, from Bankura to other remote areas across Eastern India, even during Lockdown.

Mr. Anish Agarwal: Co founder, CEO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “Given the increasing spread of COVID19 and extension of Lockdown, people have to go through many problems when it comes to healthcare products. With the growing awareness about online pharmacy and its benefits, consumers are increasingly embracing for holistic well-being. Sabse Sasta Dukaan is committed to offering the safest and most effective solutions for the health and well-being of every household. The dedicated and extensive service during lockdown is another step forward in the direction of providing better healthcare support to everyone.”

During this period, Sabse Sasta Dukaan’s aim has been ‘Health First’ and in line with its mission “To Make Healthcare Affordable And Available To All”, Sabse Sasta Dukaan has taken multiple steps in creating a healthier tomorrow, especially when people are really in need of not only medicines but also essentials like Masks or Sanitizers or other baby products. The brand has taken adequate measures to keep the supply chain active by reaching out to people. Before the lockdown, the Brand used to deliver the goods via third party transportation but when the lockdown was imposed hence all such transportations were stopped. So, the Company decided to deliver through its own Vans in all the routes of Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa.

Mr. Anant Jain- Co-founder, CTO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “The importance of timely delivery of medicines in this unprecedented outbreak can by no means be taken lightly. We thank our responsible Relationship Centres across 150 locations that are always ready in serving the people during this challenging phase. Sabse Sasta Dukaan’s initiatives have been designed to address the critical and urgent need for trustworthy and affordable needs of the nation during these challenging times of COVID-19.”

The brand has both offline and online presence as compared to other online brands. Offline Store makes the process of returns and refunds very easy and helps the customers to have easy access of post orders by building trust. Keeping the importance of Vernacular Communication in mind, the brand has designed its App in Bengali, Hindi & Odia Language which no other Pharmacy has. As the Brand has its Franchises in local areas, people can communicate in their language with no language restrictions.

Mr. Vivek Goenka, COO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “During the initial lockdown phase we were also not able to cope with supply issues. Logistics was a real problem. But the moment we thought about all those individuals who needed medicines most, we took steps to reach out. As a responsible healthcare brand, we extend our best support to our patrons.”

The brand delivers cold storage medicines to semi urban & rural India which no other E-Pharmacies deliver with Delivery Period of within 1-2 days unlike other Pharmacies. The best part of the Brand is that it has No Minimum Order Value. Non tech savvy customers place orders via phone call or visit to the Franchises who are called relationship centres. Franchise places orders to the Company & then the Company delivers orders to the Franchise who does the last mile by delivering to the Customer. Also, tech savvy customers directly place order to the company via app or website.

About Sabse Sasta Dukaan: Sabse Sasta Dukaan is one of the most trusted online pharmacies dealing in medicines, OTCs, and other healthcare products of India. Launched in 2018, Sabse Sasta Dukaan has gained the trust of thousands of customers by home delivering authentic Medicines, Healthcare & OTC Products. Sabse Sasta Dukaan operates via Relationship Centres (RCs) run by Micro-Entrepreneurs in Semi-Urban Towns. With the mission “To Make Healthcare Affordable and Available to All”, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, a unit of Inyt Technologies Private Limited, has become India’s fastest growing Phygital Pharmacy Chain having its presence in over 150 locations with more than 150 Relationship Centres covering more than 1000 towns across Eastern India.

