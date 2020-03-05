Kolkata based Vedic Maths Forum India partners with Directorate of Education, U.T Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The Kolkata based Vedic Maths Forum India announces its partnership withDirectorate of Education, U.T Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to teach over 10,000 students of standard IX of the Government Schools in Vedic Mathematics over a period of a month.

Children studying in the Government Schools in the Union Territory and the department of education struggle with Mathematics a lot. They find basic mathematical calculations like addition, subtraction, multiplication tables very difficult as most of the students are first generation going to schools without any support from their parents at home.

The children suffer from Maths phobia and one of the ways to help solve this problem is implementation of Vedic Mathematics skills. Vedic Mathematics offer ingenious methods to make Maths simple, fun and interesting to the delight of students. In fact it is the World’s fastest mental maths system originating in India.

The Government of India under its program Samagra Shiksha which is an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.

The Vedic Maths Forum India is implementing this system of mental maths techniques in over 25 schools in the region under this program. They deployed a team of over 15 teachers with Vedic Maths skills to train the students in Silvassa. To measure the learning outcomes they conducted a baseline test of the students in basic arithmetic before starting the training. After a month another test would be conducted to measure the success and efficacy of the Vedic Maths program.

The project is being spear headed by Shri Nilesh Gurav, State Project Director and Shri Paritosh Shukla, Asst State Project Director from the Dept of education in Silvassa and is being implemented by the team led by Shri Gaurav Tekriwal, President and Anushree Goenka Tekriwal, Director, Vedic Maths Forum India.

Like this: Like Loading...