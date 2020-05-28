Kolkata Centre For Creativity celebrates International Museum Day

Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), the multidisciplinary creative centre for Art and culture celebrated International Museum Day on 18th May 2020, through a webinar. The theme for this year as directed by The International Council of Museum (ICOM) was Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion. The webinar was participated byeminent speakers such as Goranka Horjan, Chairperson, INTERCOM, Member of ICOM, Terry Nyambe, ICOM International Board Member from Zambia, Jahangir Hussain, President ICOM Bangladesh, Dr. Vismay H.Raval, Curator Museum Science Centre, Surat, Ruchira Gupta, President, President, Apne Aap Women Worldwide Trust, Nobina Gupta, Founder Director – Disappearing Dialogue Collective and Shuvojit Moulik, Founder, Civilian Welfare Foundation. The session was moderated by Ms. Reena Dewan, Director, KCC.

The discussion revolved around the importance of inclusion of people in museums from all social values and backgrounds. The speakers shared their experiences and inputs on working with marginalised communities and policy makers to overcome challenges in order to become effectively inclusive, both practically and conceptually.

“Our aim is to celebrate the diversities of choices and abilities between people by creating a safe and harmonic space, while living the example of inclusivity with educational institutes, NGOs, representatives of LGBTQI+ communities. We wish to create meaningful experiences that is central to the social values of togetherness for people of all origins and backgrounds. We would like to thank our partners for the support and are overwhelmed by the positive feedback from the participants” said Ms. Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity.

“Principles of solidarity and collaboration must be integral to the global museum community, which should find relevant topics, issues and priorities. They should include social service solutions within their programmes. Reassure empathy and wellbeing for the people belonging to diverse communities and encourage participatory roles” said Ms. Gorank Horjan, Chairperson, ICOM INTERCOM at the webinar.

“Learning and collaborations must continue to remain integral in the global museum community. The transformative forces of museum community around the world must join together to impact tangible changes within their respective societies and the world at large.” Commented Mr. Terry Nyambe, ICOM International Board Member at the webinar.

The webinar wassupported by ICOM India, ICOM International Committee For Museum Management, Apne App, Hope Foundation and Voice of world.

KCC hosted two sessions, ‘Moving together with rhythm’ and ‘Have Fun With It’ to give a sense of bonding, empathy and compassion for the participants later the day.