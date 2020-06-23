Kolkata Centre For Creativity celebrates World Music Day

Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), the multidisciplinary creative centre for art and culture celebrated World Music Day on 21st June 2020 through an online musical performance and a webinar. Both the events were supported by Alliance Française du Bengale.

The Online musical performance named ‘Beyond Boundaries’ presented the celebrated band Violin Brothers, who played some original compositions that are a confluence of Indian Ragas and Western Music. The performance took place at KCC, practising all the safety norms of hygiene and social distancing. The performance was streamed live on various online platforms.

The interactive webinar titled Exploring Addivasi Music saw noted researcher, vocalist and educator Prachi Vaidya (Dublay) speaking about various aspects of the inception & journey of Aadivasi Music in the multifaceted cultural scenes of India. The session was hugely appreciated by the participants.

Ms. Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity said “Music is one of the major driving forces of our daily life. Music motivates us and keeps us growing with the flow of life. We, at KCC are extremely delighted to celebrate World Music Day in this unique way and are overwhelmed by the response from the audiences and participants.”