Kolkata Centre For Creativity hosts a slew of programs on digital platforms to spread positivity during the ongoing lockdown

Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), the multidisciplinary creativity centre for art & culture hosted a slew of programs and webinars on various online platforms to spread positivity during the month of April, when the entire country went under lockdown due to the global pandemic of COVID 19 ( Coronavirus) .

The array of programs held online through webinars included ‘Paint It Blue’ – an art workshop for children with autism, ‘Flow Unbound’ – a movement based workshop to release stress ‘Kids World – Bonding Through Art’ – a series for children to nurture and enhance their creative energy and imagination power through dance, music and painting. ‘Bochor Suru r Utsav’ a daylong event with music, dance, recitation, video art, culinary art and painting to celebrate the first day of Bengali new year; ‘Artist To Entrepreneur’ – a series of interactive sessions on the journey of the artists into art entrepreneurship; ‘Dance – Formality, Fluidity and Commodity’ – a panel discussion to celebrate world dance day and many more.

The Chairperson of Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), Ms Richa Agarwal said, “The last month has been quite challenging for us all. We have learnt a lot ourselves in terms of technology and which has helped us to take forward our creative efforts to the audience and engage them. We have leveraged multiple online platforms to organize quality programs on dance & art therapy, entrepreneurship, health and nutrition, talks by eminent artists etc. Announcements of these sessions and programmes are being made regularly through our social media pages with a link for easy registration. The response has been very encouraging so far”.

KCC plans to continue with programs and sessions on online art course, discussion series on ‘Artist to Entrepreneurship’, healing through creative expression etc. in the month of May as well. The programs at KCC are designed under the guidance of Reena Diwan, Director – KCC and her team on the principles of Cultural Diversity, Gender Equality, Conservation of Environment and Inclusion of people with different abilities.