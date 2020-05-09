Kolkata Centre For Creativity hosts ‘Artist To Entrepreneur’

Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), the multidisciplinary creative centre for

Art and culture hosted ‘Artist to Entrepreneur’ a web based conversation series with artists turned

entrepreneurs to share their dynamic experiences and methodologies to find ways to sustain and

move forward, especially during the post pandemic days caused by COVID- 19.

The conversation series which started in April are held every 2 nd and 4 th Tuesdays of the month,

where the speakers share their journey from being an artist to becoming an entrepreneur. The first

conversation of the series took place with Vikram Iyengar, a dancer-choreographer and curator from

Kolkata who works internationally. Winner of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the

Sangeet Natak Akademi, Government of India in 2015, Vikram spoke about understanding the

dynamics of balance between the role and choice of an artist while developing oneself as an

entrepreneur. The second conversation of the series took place with Vanessa Maria Mirza, a Kolkata

based choreographer and visual artist who spoke about the areas of partnership and collaborations

with international cultural houses and festival management.

“We at KCC, feel that in the coming times, entrepreneurial approach to work is going to be a critical

part of an Artist’s practice. Through ‘Artists to Entrepreneur’ talk series, we are bringing

practitioners from all over the world who have already embarked on this journey and can share their

experiences, ideas and collaborative avenues with other artists and art professionals. The first two

sessions were extremely engaging and we were happy to receive positive feedback from the

participants” said Ms. Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity on the initiative.

The May 2020 line up for KCC’s ‘Artists to Entrepreneur’ series has interesting names such as Sujay

Saple, Actor, Choreographer, Artistic Director of Shapeshift Collective, Mumbai and Jignesh Panchal

Visual Artist and Founder of ZOCA Art Gallery.