Kolkata Centre For Creativity hosts ‘Artist To Entrepreneur’2 min read
Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), the multidisciplinary creative centre for
Art and culture hosted ‘Artist to Entrepreneur’ a web based conversation series with artists turned
entrepreneurs to share their dynamic experiences and methodologies to find ways to sustain and
move forward, especially during the post pandemic days caused by COVID- 19.
The conversation series which started in April are held every 2 nd and 4 th Tuesdays of the month,
where the speakers share their journey from being an artist to becoming an entrepreneur. The first
conversation of the series took place with Vikram Iyengar, a dancer-choreographer and curator from
Kolkata who works internationally. Winner of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the
Sangeet Natak Akademi, Government of India in 2015, Vikram spoke about understanding the
dynamics of balance between the role and choice of an artist while developing oneself as an
entrepreneur. The second conversation of the series took place with Vanessa Maria Mirza, a Kolkata
based choreographer and visual artist who spoke about the areas of partnership and collaborations
with international cultural houses and festival management.
“We at KCC, feel that in the coming times, entrepreneurial approach to work is going to be a critical
part of an Artist’s practice. Through ‘Artists to Entrepreneur’ talk series, we are bringing
practitioners from all over the world who have already embarked on this journey and can share their
experiences, ideas and collaborative avenues with other artists and art professionals. The first two
sessions were extremely engaging and we were happy to receive positive feedback from the
participants” said Ms. Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity on the initiative.
The May 2020 line up for KCC’s ‘Artists to Entrepreneur’ series has interesting names such as Sujay
Saple, Actor, Choreographer, Artistic Director of Shapeshift Collective, Mumbai and Jignesh Panchal
- Visual Artist and Founder of ZOCA Art Gallery.