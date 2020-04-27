Kolkata Centre for Creativity Hosts DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY

Kolkata Centre for Creativity Hosts DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY2 min read
Dance has been the part of livelihood since the formation and development of human history, as it
includes rhythm, movement, sound and silence. The history of dance in India has gone through some major
shifts in terms of style, class, gender and spectator. The theme, Dance: Fluidity, Formality, Commodity is
going to address certain issues of the shifts that dance in India went through and has been going through.
Come 29 th April 2020, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the multi-dimensional arts space will be hosting
DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY on KCC’s digital platform that will unfurl the aesthetics of
dancing.
The eclectic session will highlight the operation of hegemony in mainstream society, within the specific
context of classical dance connects nationalism, cultural policy and the female body, as well as the social
gaze. The same politics shifts the gaze as it comes to the practice of folk or popular forms trivialising the
disciplines and the practitioners associated. The changing notion of audience, the professional women
performer in public — these ideas become the key points, which need to be located again and again to
understand the ever shifting ground of aesthetic context and the role that tradition plays in these
emergences.
Ms Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity said, ‘Dance is one of the most ancient art
forms that include rhythm, movement, sound and silence, all together and makes a beautiful harmony out
of it. However, the history of dance forms in India have gone through some major changes and
transformations in terms of style, class, gender and spectator with the advent of time and technology. On
this World Dance Day, we are celebrating dance as a creative art form and would address certain issues of
the shifts that dance in India went through and is going through gradually. We feel this would be an
insightful and enriching learning experience for the participants and enthusiasts.’
Moderated by Kathakali Jana, as she will be in conversation with Urmimala Sarkar & Aishika Chakraborty,
this session aims to unpack, deconstruct and question the ‘unquestionable’ norms by following historical
trajectories, evolving formations and the emergent changes in Indian dance, across the realms of classical,
folk, contemporary and popular, that are coming about through politically inflected interactions between
tradition, nationalism and today’s globalised market economy.
Date & Time: 29 th April 2020, 5 pm to 6 pm