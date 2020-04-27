Kolkata Centre for Creativity Hosts DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY

Dance has been the part of livelihood since the formation and development of human history, as it

includes rhythm, movement, sound and silence. The history of dance in India has gone through some major

shifts in terms of style, class, gender and spectator. The theme, Dance: Fluidity, Formality, Commodity is

going to address certain issues of the shifts that dance in India went through and has been going through.

Come 29 th April 2020, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the multi-dimensional arts space will be hosting

DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY on KCC’s digital platform that will unfurl the aesthetics of

dancing.

The eclectic session will highlight the operation of hegemony in mainstream society, within the specific

context of classical dance connects nationalism, cultural policy and the female body, as well as the social

gaze. The same politics shifts the gaze as it comes to the practice of folk or popular forms trivialising the

disciplines and the practitioners associated. The changing notion of audience, the professional women

performer in public — these ideas become the key points, which need to be located again and again to

understand the ever shifting ground of aesthetic context and the role that tradition plays in these

emergences.

Moderated by Kathakali Jana, as she will be in conversation with Urmimala Sarkar & Aishika Chakraborty,

this session aims to unpack, deconstruct and question the ‘unquestionable’ norms by following historical

trajectories, evolving formations and the emergent changes in Indian dance, across the realms of classical,

folk, contemporary and popular, that are coming about through politically inflected interactions between

tradition, nationalism and today’s globalised market economy.

Date & Time: 29 th April 2020, 5 pm to 6 pm