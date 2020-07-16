Kolkata Centre For Creativity Presents ছন্দের বারান্দা by Bidipta Chakraborty As A Part Of Kid’s World: Bonding Through Art

Kolkata Centre For Creativity organizes a series of poetry session with the vision to expand the melodious reach of Bengali poetry. The renowned theatre personality & singer Bidipta Chakraborty will be curating ‘ছন্দের বারান্দা’, a poetical session for children this month. In the session she will focus not only on the poems but also on the songs & images that have been inspired by well-known poems.

Date: July 17

Time: 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Age group: 5 – 8 years

Fees: ₹100

Registration Link: https://rzp.io/l/NIq2KNf