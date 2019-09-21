Kolkata gears on to feast on the new version of Jhalmuri by Bingo! Tedhe Medhe

This festive season, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brings in a flavorful spin to Bengal’s staple street food Jhalmuri through Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s Pujo Tadka campaign/initiative for Durga Puja. With this initiative, the brand rings in the festivities early and enlivens the spirit of Kolkata with vibrant trams that serve Bingo! Tedhe Medhe chaat inspired by the popular street food of Kolkata – Jhalmuri.s

Enroute Gariahat to Esplanade, Nonapukur to Esplanade, Shyambazar to Esplanade and Shyambazar to BBD Bag, the tram commute just got more exciting with travelers being treated to Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s delectable jhalmuri instead of a ticket to their destination. The brand created a live counter inside the tram which sold Bingo Tedhe Medhe Jhalmuri to the commuters.

This new rendition of Jhalmuri caught the attention of many renowned prime time radio jockeys of the city like Mirchi Ayantika of Radio Mirchi, RJ Nilanjan of Big FM, RJ Manali of Fever FM, RJ Arvind of Radio One and RJ Srijan of Friend’s FM as they unraveled the unique flavours of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s Jhalmuri. Bingo Tedhe Medhe had curated this experience to celebrate the festive spirit of Durga Puja with the city of Kolkata by revamping two trams with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s unique pink and yellow creatives for a fun commute across the city. The revamped trams by Bingo! Tedhe Medhe will be running across the city till 10th October 2019.

About ITC Foods:

ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and the newly introduced Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and a robust distribution network.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to its consumers ensures adherence to high levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are scrupulously adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

