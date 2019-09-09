Kolkata gets New Kids Apparel Brand Alva before Puja

Kolkata witnessed the launch of Kids Apparel Brand Alva with exclusive collections for the kids. The products are currently available online at www.alvafashion.com, amazon.com, flipcart.com and firstcry.com. Currently the products are exclusively for girls. The Price Range starts from Rs. 649-1299 for Age group New Born to 6. Kolkata now has a one stop destination for trendy, fashionable yet affordable products for girls. The brand also launched exclusive Durga Puja Collections.

Mohammad Wasim – Co-Founder & CEO of Alva and Mr. Gourab Sarkar – Founder & CEO of GSB Research & Consulting and Co-Founder, Alva, were present to brief the media.

The Brand also plans to expand with Offline Stores in next few months with more categories and collections to cater the lifestyle and fashion market of the region. It will set up company-owned and franchise stores along with tying up with more e-commerce platforms. The products offered by the brand are not only beautiful, high-quality and affordable but will provide relaxing and pleasant shopping experience to the customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Wasim – Co-Founder & CEO of ALVA said, “We are very excited to launch our brand in the city of joy. Kolkata is a very big market when it comes to lifestyle and fashion. Our expansion strategy is to go online first followed by offline stores. India being a fast emerging market for apparel industry, we are expecting an escalated growth in a short span of time. Indian Market has a big potential, where we believe our creative range of products will enhance the rich experience of customers with high quality and valued pricing.”

Mohammad Wasim added, “Alva aims at making fashion accessible to all, be it offering the most stylish products at great prices or providing a platform for them to flaunt their style. We aim to take our offering to customers across the nation. Alva specifically is a brand synonymous to the growing population of global Indians who are trendy & fashion conscious but at the same time, intelligent shoppers who seek value for money.”

Mr. Gourab Sarkar – Founder & CEO of GSB Research & Consulting and Co-Founder, Alva said, “I am very proud to be associated with Alva. There has been a high demand for the trendy and affordable products as far as lifestyle is concerned. People not only look forward to quality and style but also affordability. With Alva coming into the picture, people won’t have to travel to different stores for their needs, but just visit the e-commerce platforms and get their products.”

