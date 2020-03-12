Kolkata launch of “THE MAKING OF HERO”

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“The Making Of Hero” – the book authered by Hero Enterprise Chairman, Sunil Kant Munjal had a formal Kolkata launch at ITC Sonar recently.

The book narrates the story of the four Munjal brothers whose vision revolutionized and shaped the world’s largest bicycle and motorcyle firm and the historic journey, which in many ways mirrors the journey of Independent India. The book captures, in myriad ways, the struggles that the Munjal brothers experienced while taking their modest business into great heights and how Hero evolved into a global force with leadership in multiple businesses.

‘The Making Of Hero’ published by Harper Collins India is a must read.