Kolkata Police Celebrating Raksha Bandhan to stop Crime in any means

Kolkata Police playing a role of guard and safetyhood towards all residents of in and around Kolkata. We are proud as we can find either one of any members on duty whenever its needed on road or over the phone.

Today Kolkata Traffic Police Kasba Out Post guard celebrates “Raksha Bandhan” with collaboration of Local public to say a brother or sister is always their to solve your problems.

We want more youths to participate in this noble duty of Kolkata Police.

