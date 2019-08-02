Kolkata Set For The Zonal Round Of LG’s Mallika-E-Kitchen Cooking Contest

LG Electronics India today rolled out the zonal round of Mallika-e -Kitchen

Cooking Contest 2019 in Kolkata. It is a unique initiative to promote the spirit of healthy cooking in

the country. At regional level round 9 cooking champion partakers were selected from the east region

from a total of around 8000 participants across 66 cities.

The second round of “Mallika-e-kitchen 2019” is a show of exhilarating cooking skills being

showcased by the contenders. All contestants will be asked to cook a Main Course dish within a time

span of 90 minutes in LG Charcoal Microwave oven. The aim of competition is to educate the Indian

homemakers on the importance of healthy food and offer a unique opportunity to exhibit their talent.

Celebrating its 8 th edition, the contest will witness a total of three winners from each Zonal Level

round who will compete against each other at the grand finale on August 24 th , 2019.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Sharma, Regional Business Head, West Bengal and North

East, LG India, said, “Kolkata is a city famed for several things including its grand royal cuisine that

is the eclectic mix of east Indian specialties. We believe this competition is a great opportunity for

people to come together and express their love for food and cooking. We are happy to give women a

right platform to live their passion which is validated from the overwhelming response that we have

received from the cooking enthusiasts. I wish every participantall the very best.”

LG Mallika-E-Kitchen Cooking Contest is an annual property that began in 2009 as part of a series of

sub-activities initiated towards educating the consumers about the benefits of microwave oven

cooking, provides an opportunity for women of the country to showcase their culinary skills at a

national level.It is a three-stage cooking contest organized nationwide over a period of three months,

targeting women of 18 years of age and above.

