Kolkata to host Russian Education Fair 2019 on 16 June

Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Culture Department of Embassy of Russian Federation in India, in association with Rus Education announced to organize Russian Education Fair 2019 in the city on 16 June. Mr. Syed I Rigan, Managing Director Rus Education was present to brief the media along with the Representatives from the participant institutions. With increased interest to study in Russia, a growth is expected in number of students attending the Kolkata fair for different courses in Russia this year.

The fair will bring together prominent universities and educational institutes from Russia under one roof. It is a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses. The Russian Institutions participating in the Kolkata Fair are: Kazan State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, Chelyabinsk State University, Siberian State Medical University, South Ural State University, Moscow Institute of Physics & Technology.

The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad. As a golden opportunity for the students seeking medical education in Russia, Annual Russian Education Fair 2019 (June edition)will be organized at the Russian Centre of Science and culture, 3 Gorky Terrace, Gorky Sadan, Kolkata. The education fair is organized by Rus Education (a pioneer in the field of medical admission guidance from past 25 years) in collaboration with Russian Centre for Science and Culture (RCSC), Cultural Department of the Russian Federation in India, in various cities across the Nation.

