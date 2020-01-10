Kolkata to witness horticultural extravaganza as AHSI hosts Bicentennial Flower Show and World Regional Rose Convention 2020

This winter Kolkata will witness a horticultural extravaganza as the Agri–Horticultural Society of India (“AHSI”) celebrates its bicentenary year by hosting the Bicentennial Flower Show and the World Regional Rose Convention 2020.

More than 300 delegates and rose enthusiasts from the USA, United Kingdom, Belgium, China, France, Belgium, Nepal, Bangladesh and Malaysia will be participating and showcasing their countries’ rarest rose species during the convention.

At the same time, AHSI’s Bicentennial Flower Show will showcase perennial flowers, medicinal plants, wide range of foliage plants, cacti and succulents, bonsai grown in pots. Visitors are also assured of the magnificence of dahlias, roses and many winter annuals like acrolinum, arctotis, gazania, rudbeckia, cyclamen, molucella and mimulus. Professional floral artist, Mr. Phubast Chesdmethee (Poo), recipient of World Floral Council’s Nobel Prize, will be adding amazing installations.

A number of attractions including the Tea Tree Café by Arterra and Starbucks, a performance by Maestro Shri. Bickram Ghosh, gaming zone for children, a floral fashion show, home garden and handicrafts stalls are also part of AHSI’s Bicentennial Flower Show.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sunil Kanoria, President, AHSI, said: “This is a very proud moment for the Society as we enter the bicentenary year. The Bicentennial Flower Show will bring together eminent national and international flower enthusiasts from all across the globe who will share their knowledge and expertise through technical sessions and seminars. We are also delighted to host the World Regional Rose Convention 2020 along with World Federation of Rose Societies (“WFRS”), Indian Rose Federation and the Bengal Rose Society. Together, we will ensure a never-before-seen visual delight and horticultural extravaganza.”

Ms. Henrianne de Briey, President, WFRS, added: “Since time immemorial the rose has been linked with the Indian way of life and our queen of flowers is part of the art and the science of worldwide horticulture. I express on behalf of the WFRS my gratitude to the AHSI and its President, Mr. Kanoria, as well as to the Indian Rose Federation and to the Bengal Rose Society for their joint efforts to host the third World Federation Regional Convention in India. India and its ‘Rosarians’ are great contributors to the rose world and to the WFRS. I am convinced that the ‘colours of joy’ of Indian roses will bring a fantastic souvenir for all rose lovers in 2020. The Kolkata 2020 World Regional Rose Convention will certainly be recorded in our WFRS history and will contribute to serve our main objective which is to increase and share knowledge on the origin, the history, the culture and the conservation of the rose among all countries through the world.”

Show Timings:

January 9-12, 2020: 9.30 am to 4.00 pm

Prize distribution on January 12, 2020 at 3.30 pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...